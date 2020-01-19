ANGOLA — Trine University’s Spring 2020 Humanities Symposia begins Tuesday, Jan. 28, with the celebration of Burns Night.
The Symposia is presented by Trine’s Department of Humanities and Communication. Sessions are held in Wells Theater inside Taylor Hall, with each symposium set to begin at 3:30 p.m.
Join storyteller and Trine adjunct faculty member Lou Ann Homan and local bagpiper Mark Gropp as they bring a celebration of Robert Burns to Trine University.
Widely considered the national poet of Scotland, Robert Burns was born Jan. 25, 1759, in the village of Alloway, Scotland. Burns is known for pioneering the Romantic Movement through his poetry and songs. After his death in July 21, 1796, his works continued to be inspirational. Burns Night has been celebrated since 1801 thanks to the memorial dinner his friend held for him during the fifth anniversary of his death.
Included in this event will be a short history of the life of Burns, some of his well-known poetry, and the playing of the bagpipes. The afternoon will conclude with a sing-along of “Auld Lang Syne,” which was written by Burns.
Trine’s Humanities Symposia is free and open to the public. Talks usually last about 30 minutes and are immediately followed by time for any questions, which usually leads to a total time of one hour. Wells Theater seats 75 guests, so attendees are encouraged to arrive early if they have specific seating preferences.
For more information about the Symposia, contact Melissa Mayus, assistant professor in Trine’s Department of Humanities and Communication, at mayusm@trine.edu.
