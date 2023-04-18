ANGOLA — Dave Jarzyna, who has led efforts that have raised the profile of Trine University and contributed to record-breaking growth, will retire as vice president of university marketing and communications on May 31.
Jarzyna's leadership has included spearheading major marketing campaigns for the institution, resulting in increased awareness for Trine University throughout the region. He also has reorganized and increased marketing and communications staff to more efficiently meet university needs.
He championed the formation and growth of the Trine Broadcasting Network. TBN produces high-quality multimedia coverage of Trine University events, provides listening entertainment and enrichment through online channels and creates hands-on learning opportunities for Trine communication students.
He also directed the university's critical communications efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic to inform and reassure Trine students, faculty and staff.
Trine's increased marketing efforts during Jarzyna's tenure have contributed to record-breaking enrollment, with more than 9,500 students attending all locations this spring. They also have supported fundraising for significant expansion to Trine's facilities in Angola and Fort Wayne.
"Trine University is a much larger, better-known university that it was when Dave arrived seven years ago," said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine University president. "He leaves behind a legacy to be proud of. We are grateful for his excellent service to Trine University."
"I was hired seven years ago to raise the profile the university, and I think we made great strides in that area," Jarzyna said. "I'm also proud of the great work that has been done by the entire Marketing and Communications team to support the wide variety of important initiatives that are moved forward every day throughout the university. I'm especially thankful for Dr. Brooks' leadership and the support provided by our outstanding Board of Trustees."
Following his retirement, Jarzyna will continue in a consulting role with the university to assist in departmental and presidential transitions.
Jarzyna has been at Trine in his current role since 2016. He served as associate vice president of marketing at Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota, prior to starting at Trine.
