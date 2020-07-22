FREMONT — Not much would have changed for Emma Creager and the way she prepared for the 2020 4-H Fair, even if it had stayed in person instead of going virtual.
“We might have changed the feeding pattern,” Emma said. “We may have taken them off the show feed sooner.”
Other than that, she said not much would have really changed.
In her third year of 4-H, Emma is no stranger to 4-H success that she earns with hard work, sweat and a lot of quality time in the barn with her animals, especially her cattle.
“It’s an hour and a half every night,” she said.
That time is spent in the barn doing things like washing the animals, walking new calves, brushing and blowing coats, feeding each animal on the farm and keeping everything, including animal pens, clean and tidy.
Livestock and 4-H is a family affair for her family, and it isn’t just Emma on their farm working with and caring for the animals daily. Her parents, Joe and Anna Creager, are also out there helping as is her younger brother, Max. Emma and Max are members of the Fremont Ready, Willing and Able 4-H club.
Just to start working with a calf, she explained, requires halter breaking the animal and letting it drag the halter for a bit to get used to the feeling, getting the calf used to you as a handler, teaching it to walk on a lead and working with it in the barn to get it calm and to get the hair going and growing the right way.
The work goes up from there.
To get some show experience in, the Creagers typically do some open shows in the fall, winter and spring months.
Spring shows, this year, ended up canceled due to the pandemic, but Anna said they may end up going for a few more fall shows this year now that Max is old enough to show as well.
The switch to a virtual fair did mean, at least for Emma, showing one extra animal.
“I did an extra feeder calf,” she said. “No, I didn’t expect them to both do well but I wanted them to do good.”
Her feeder calves ended up taking grand champion and reserve grand champion.
She also had to change up how she did her sewing project this year. She made a romper that was her size that was both her sewing and fashion revue project.
“I had to do it with my mom instead,” she said. “It was stressful.”
Regardless, Emma said she knew she still had to do a good job on it, and she hoped it would do well.
She won grand champion in fashion revue and reserve champion in sewing construction for the outfit.
Some of her biggest surprises and also happiest moments for the virtual fair were finding out that her feeders had placed so well and winning grand champion market heifer with her heifer, Sweetie.
She also ended up taking grand champion meat doe with one of her goats and winning the intermediate showmanship title with her rabbit.
The only part missing was celebrating in person with her friends in the barns after a long day of showing.
Even though the switch to a virtual fair was less than ideal, Emma said 4-H’ers should still keep up the good work.
“Since you’ve put in all that hard work and effort, keep going,” she said. “You owe it to yourself and to your animals to do it well.”
