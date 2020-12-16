HAMILTON — Lights, garlands and festive decor welcome guests to the holiday petting zoo at Double H Farms, 7100 S. S.R. 1.
It is a final public event in a year that, despite many disappointments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, brought Double H Farms to life with day camps, concerts, fireworks and a haunted trail for Halloween. More fun is planned in 2021, including sledding on the rolling hills if it snows.
Justin and Hester Stouder of Hamilton own and operate Double H Farms, formerly Hog Hill. They purchased the facility in 2019 and continue to develop it as a family friendly venue.
It can be rented for weddings and parties and Double H plans to offer a variety of activities and events throughout the year.
The Christmas Petting Zoo continues Friday and Saturday and Dec. 24, 5-8 p.m. The cost is $5 per person; free for those 1 year old and under.
The growing menagerie at Double H features friendly farm animals and a variety of exotic species. They include the fainting dwarf goats Buttercup and Tyrone, Sprout the North American porcupine, prairie dogs and in the spring, a wallaby. The facility is licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for animal exhibition and education.
The petting zoo is a way for children to learn about and interact with animals, said Hester Stouder. This coming year, Double H will partner with KC Learning Center, an Angola-based facility for autistic children.
Also planned are horse camps for youths ages 5-18. The week-long day camps will teach children how to ride and care for horses.
The Stouders said they want people to feel welcome and comfortable at Double H. The playground is being expanded so children can enjoy themselves while parents shop at the occasional outdoor markets or enjoy concerts.
On the south end of the grounds, a fruit and vegetable garden will be planted and bee hives placed with thoughts of a farmers market.
“We feel a life here,” said Stouder. “Everything is touchable and real.”
Among the plans are yoga and nature bathing classes. Hester said she is studying nature therapy — a research-based framework for supporting healing and wellness through immersion in forests and other natural environments.
The accessible creatures of Double H Farms add an element to the natural, environmental outreach.
“We live around animals,” said Stouder. “There shouldn’t be such a distance between us.”
Double H Farms has a Facebook page and can be contacted at hamiltondoublehfarms@gmail.com or 316-9868.
