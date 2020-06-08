ANGOLA — Trine University's online degree programs are the eighth best among colleges and universities nationwide, according to a college ranking website.
CollegeTotal placed Trine, which offers associate, bachelor's and master's degrees through TrineOnline, eighth in its list of the 100 best online colleges and universities in the United States.
The website ranked public four-year universities and private four-year, not-for-profit colleges using academic, affordability and online learning criteria including graduation rates, retention rates and degrees offered.
"With online learning gaining so much attention this spring due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it is gratifying that Trine University is gaining more recognition as a leader in this area," said Keirsten Eberts, assistant vice president for TrineOnline. "We expect and hope that more people and organizations will take notice as we continue to add and develop academic programs."
TrineOnline programs have received national rankings by multiple organizations including U.S. News & World Report, Best Value Schools, Optimal Group, College Choice and Study.com.
For more information, visit trine.edu/online
