LAKE JAMES — Just because the pandemic basically shut down every large gathering in 2020 doesn’t mean Tom’s Donuts is going to let its 50th anniversary slide by.
The milestone occurred last year and it went without a celebration, 50 years after Tom Saylor started Tom’s Donuts as a summer business at the Four Corners on Lake James in 1970.
So this year there’s going to be a party and it’s going to be a big one, with speakers and live music.
“COVID is not stopping Tom’s Donuts,” said owner Todd Saylor, eldest son of Tom. “All the stars are going to align Saturday night at 5 o’clock.”
On Saturday, from 5-8 p.m., there will be a big party, Tom’s second of the year, and it will feature a star-studded lineup at the Four Corners on Lake James in the area called Tom’s Park, the northeast corner of the Four Corners where Tom’s now operates a food trailer.
“At this event, we will be proclaiming Angola, the Lake James chain, the ‘Donut Capitol of the World,’” Saylor said. “We want to celebrate life in this community.”
Sure, the founder of Tom’s Donuts, Tom Saylor, will be on hand to reminisce about going from a donut shack to an institution that has continued to grow under the ownership Todd.
Saylor is bring in a couple friends, Nik Wallenda and Lloy Ball, to provide motivational speeches. Angola Mayor Dick Hickman is going to present a mayoral proclamation for the Donut Capitol of the World.
The speeches will begin at 6 p.m. and includes:
Nik Wallenda
Wallenda, the “King of the High Wire,” will be on hand, but he’s not going to perform a crossing of Jimmerson Creek. But he will offer some words of wisdom. Wallenda is a friend of Saylor, who was with Wallenda for his Grand Canyon crossing.
Wallenda holds 11 Guiness World Records and has performed in every state in the country. He has appeared in numerous television specials. Some of his more famous feats include crossing the Grand Canyon and Niagra Falls to walking blindfolded between two towers in Chicago. He personifies the Wallenda Family legacy of “never giving up,” his website says.
“I’m bringing in Nik Wallenda, the world’s greatest high wire acrobat. He’s the world’s greatest and he has an amazing family,” Saylor said.
Lloy Ball
Also on hand will be Olympic gold medalist Ball, a Lake James resident and owner of Ball Sports Academy in Angola.
Ball is a highly decorated volleyball player with numerous awards from his collegiate, professional and Olympic playing career. In addition to Olympic gold in 2008, he also led the U.S. to its first World League title that same year. In 2015 Ball was inducted to the International Volleyball Hall of Fame, which is located in Holyoke, Massachusetts, where the game was invented.
“He’s an amazing man,” Saylor said.
Tom Saylor
Of course, the man who started it all, Tom Saylor, will speak.
“My father’s been doing this 51 years. My best calculation, since he’s been at the helm, he’s cranked out 45 million, hand-made donuts,” Todd Saylor said. “My dad will be speaking about this tradition we have here. He’s the greatest coach, he’s the greatest dad. He’s amazing.”
Tom Saylor started Tom’s Donuts at the time when he was coaching the Hudson, Michigan, Tigers. While there, he amassed the longest winning streak of any high school football coach in the nation with 72 straight wins. The record held for decades.
Saylor also coached at Angola High School, where he was the winningest coach, and at Tri-State University, now Trine, when it started a football program.
In his career as a head coach, he was 165-54-1 over 23 seasons.
Todd Saylor
Finishing out the lineup will be Saylor, the author of two self-published books, “Wired Differently,” and “Wired Differently — Drift Again,” which was just released. Saylor is also owner of PayServ, a payroll and staffing agency.
“I will be closing with my ‘Wired Differently’ tradition. I will be challenging everybody to be the best that they can be at what they do,” he said.
The acoustic band “Loose Grip,” no strangers to the lake area, will be performing at 7 p.m. This duo is well known to those who have attended their shows at the Lake James sandbar and the Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Festival.
In the 50th anniversary year for Tom’s, the company developed Tom’s Park on the channel front of Jimmerson Creek, at the intersection of Bay View Road and C.R. 300W. That development was done by JICI of Angola last fall. It was completed out with furnishings and the construction of food trailer that serves burgers and other savory fair.
“We took this year and we built Tom’s Park. We built the Tom’s truck. We got that ordered right before the pandemic and it was only behind by a couple months. That’s amazing,” Saylor said.
The truck opened right in time for summer lake season and has been going strong ever since.
