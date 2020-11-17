ANGOLA — A national provider of long-term care services and supports to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities is expanding its operations in Indiana.
Caregiver Inc. announced Nov. 5 that it had acquired Community Living Inc. in Angola.
"With this recent acquisition, Caregiver can expand its delivery of quality care to more individuals," said a news release from Caregiver.
Since 1985, Community Living has provided care to adults with disabilities in Northeast Indiana. Since the founder opened the first group home, the company has helped individuals establish successful lives in the community. Today, more than 50 people throughout Noble, Steuben and DeKalb counties receive home and community-integrated services, including habilitation, non-medical transportation, wellness coordination, and electronic monitoring.
Caregiver Chief Development Officer Gary Nettis said the quality, reputation and differentiated service offerings of Community Living align with Caregiver’s mission to support people with disabilities in living their best lives.
“We are excited to acquire a company that historically leads with technological innovation. The founder of Community Living embraced electronic monitoring services that extend support to certain individuals so they can live independently with a full-time caregiver presence," said Nettis. "We look forward to implementing this acquired technology service across our operations."
As one of the early innovators in Indiana in developing personalized services, Community Living evolved from a standardized model of a group home company to one driven by individual choice.
Randy Thiebaut is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Community Living.
“I started this business over 35 years ago and have had multiple purchase offers from other companies, yet continued to search for a buyer that aligned with our core values," said Thiebaut. "Caregiver shares our passion and vision of providing high quality services. With the additional resources Caregiver brings, I believe the future is even brighter for the individuals we serve, their guardians, and our employees.”
Fort Worth-based Caregiver closed on the acquisition on Sept. 30, marking the company’s third acquisition in Indiana since 2018 and its 20th purchase since 2015. The company now operates in Texas, Ohio, Tennessee, Indiana and Georgia.
