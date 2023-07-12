ANGOLA — Trine University will host a Thunder Preview Day on Friday, July 21, as Indiana’s 29 private, nonprofit colleges celebrate Indiana Private College Week from July 17-21.
Preview Days, offered free to students and parents or guests, provide prospective students and their parents the opportunity to learn more about being a student at Trine University through sessions on student success and engagement, admission and financial aid and academics.
Early bird sessions are offered for students interested in music, athletics and esports. Students also can tour campus and enjoy lunch.
For more information, visit trine.edu/visit and select Preview Days.
During Private College week, prospective students and their families interested in the college selection process will experience the unique personalities of each campus through tours, informational sessions, and conversations with current students and staff. A complete list of participating campuses, event schedules and registration information is available at icindiana.org/pcw.
“Students and their families can make the best decision about where to attend by seeing the dorms and classrooms, meeting with faculty and staff, and seeing themselves thriving on campus,” says David W. Wantz, president and CEO of Independent Colleges of Indiana.
Visitors between the ages of 16 and 20 touring ICI campuses during Private College Week will also have the chance to enter a drawing for an Apple iPad. Entry forms and rules will be available from each campus.
Although Indiana’s private colleges encourage and welcome visitors throughout the year, this concentrated week offers students an opportunity to visit as many campuses as they would like without missing school. Individual tours may also be scheduled upon personal request.
Independent Colleges of Indiana serves as the collective voice for the state’s 29 private, nonprofit colleges and universities.
ICI institutions employ more than 22,000 Hoosiers and generate a total local economic impact of over $5 billion annually.
Students at ICI colleges have Indiana’s highest four-year, on-time graduation rates, and ICI institutions produce 30 percent of Indiana’s bachelor’s degrees while enrolling 20 percent of its undergraduates. More information is available at icindiana.org.
