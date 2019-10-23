Outlet stores participate in trick-or-treating
FREMONT — A number of stores will participate in trick-or-treating festivities on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31.
Trick or Treating will take place from 4-6 p.m..
The Outlet Shoppes At Fremont are located at 6245 N. Old 27, Fremont.
