Most churches will be celebrating Easter in person for the first time in two years next Sunday, after the pandemic closed their doors in for the holy day in 2020.
This Easter is arriving only a few weeks after many churches have resumed in-person services, following a shutdown over the winter or longer.
“This is a big deal … we’re hoping to see some new faces and some people that are coming back for the first time,” said Pastor Jon Hunter of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Auburn.
“Being in person — it’s special. God made us to be in relationship with one another. There is something in person that you can’t replace online,” Hunter added.
“We have been seeing a lot of people return since last year,” said Pastor David Gruber of First Christian Church in Kendallville.
“We obviously missed that community impact that people can experience when they’re together, so we’re very much looking forward to experiencing that, after the challenging year we’ve been through,” Gruber said.
“It’ll be interesting to see how many we have,” said Pastor Tim Terrell of Angola United Methodist Church. “Through it all, we’re going to lift up Jesus and celebrate what he did for us on the cross and celebrate resurrection.”
When churches closed in March 2020, Terrell said, “I thought we would surely be back by Easter. I’m not a prophet or the son of a prophet.”
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Auburn was among the few churches with some parishioners attending on Easter 2020, which came four weeks after the shutdown of nearly everything.
“We had the celebration last year … in a very, very modified way,” with limited attendance, said Father Tim Wrozak. “This year, we hope to have a few more coming.”
Immaculate Conception is taking reservations for its two Masses on Easter Sunday. Every other pew will be used, and most pews will be limited to three or four persons unless a family group is larger.
“We’re going to have a good number of people in the pews,” but capacity will be a little less than 50%, Wrozak said.
Parishioners at Immaculate Conception recently began singing during worship again, with masks in place.
“I’m so happy, because I felt so, so deprived” with no singing, Wrozak said.
Even with a mask mandate for everyone entering the church, “There are a lot of people in my parish who are still afraid to come,” Wrozak said. Those parishioners are able to attend Mass virtually, through watching livestreams or a televised service from Fort Wayne.
At Angola United Methodist Church, Sunday will make the first time the choir has performed since the start of the pandemic.
“We bought some special masks for them to wear” that do not muffle voices, Terrell said.
Congregation members have been singing with masks since the church reopened on the first Sunday in February, but hymns have been reduced in length.
“We are maintaining social-distancing and asking everybody to wear masks,” with every other pew roped off, Terrell said.
The congregation has a lot of “seasoned saints” who are concerned about safety, Terrell said.
“One of the good things for us that came out of the pandemic is we had not had anything online, and the pandemic really forced our hand,” he said. The church now shows services on YouTube every Sunday.
First Christian Church of Kendallville presented an online service for Easter 2020, but it has been worshiping in person with limited attendance since last summer.
Recent Sunday attendance has ranged from 150-160 people, compared to pre-pandemic numbers of 190-200, Gruber said.
‘We recently, within the last several weeks, went to a ‘masks recommended but not required’ stance, because we changed the seating in the sanctuary to allow proper distancing,” Gruber said. The sanctuary seats 320, but the church has removed 100 chairs. The church staff faithfully uses a disinfectant spray on the remaining chairs.
“We’ve been very conscientious about people’s safety. COVID’s real, and we don’t want to endanger anyone,” Gruber said. “We’ve really tried to take every step possible to keep the congregation safe and still allow them the opportunity to gather.”
St. Mark’s Lutheran in Auburn returned to in-person worship in mid-February.
“Some are really eager to get back, and some are cautious,” Hunter said about the congregation. Some people are waiting for their second COVID-19 vaccinations before returning. He is encouraging worshipers to “do whatever you feel is most comfortable to you.”
St. Mark’s congregation members still are wearing masks and keeping safe distances.
“In general there’s a lot of excitement for people to come back,” Hunter said. He estimates that about two-thirds of the congregation is attending in person.
For those still staying home, Hunter said, “We’re absolutely thrilled that they want to be more safe. We will see them when they return.”
On Easter Sunday, he said, “We will have a great celebration, and we can be in person and celebrate. We still have some great celebrations to come.”
