ANGOLA — Shape Up Steuben tossed $10,000 into the Angola Parks and Recreation's donation fund this week, anchoring a new disc golf course into the future.
The disc golf course was completed earlier this year using park funds, said Parks Superintendent Matt Hanna, and has been so popular that the baskets will be left up through the winter to allow continued play at the course near the Selman Timber Frame Pavilion in Commons Park. The SUS funds will be used to further upgrade and improve the disc golf park, said Hanna.
The project started with Shape Up Steuben and fund raising by SUS member Bill Maddock. After securing some major sponsors, Maddock swept out into the community in March, professing the benefits and fun of disc golf. This week, the $10,000 goal was met.
"We encourage everyone to take a friend and give it a try," said Maddock. "It is a scenic and challenging course, and it will help everyone get in the recommended 10,000 steps for the day."
Score cards with maps on the back are available. A sign will be erected recognizing donors.
"Shape Up Steuben would like to thank the many local sponsors that made this wellness initiative possible," said Maddock. "Shape Up Steuben is pleased that the new Commons Park Disc Golf Course will be a free recreation facility, open to all ages and ability levels."
There are 18 baskets. With more funding in place, Hanna said more concrete tee pads and other amenities can be built. A few discs are available to be checked out during park office hours for those who want to try the sport. The discs can be purchased at sports and department stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.