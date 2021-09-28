ANGOLA — An Osceola man will spend 182 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to Level 6 felony sexual battery and was sentenced in Steuben Circuit Court last week.
David M. Wolfram, 64, was initially charged in February 2020 with a Level 4 felony charge of child molesting and Level 6 felony sexual battery. The victim was a minor girl.
In the plea bargain, Wolfram pleaded guilty to the sexual battery charge in exchange for the dismissal of the child molesting charge, thereby avoiding a potential 12-year prison sentence.
Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said the victim and her family were OK with the plea bargain because they did not want to have to go through a trial.
Judge Allen Wheat sentenced Wolfram to 547 days in jail with 365 days suspended and 1 day credit for time served. Once he's out of jail, Wolfram will have to serve 365 days on probation.
Wolfram will have to register as a sex offender and submit to sex offender counseling.
He is to have no contact with the victim.
Wolfram allegedly touched the minor girl in a sexual manner on Nov. 10, 2019, while staying at a resort in the Fremont area.
They had gone to sleep in separate beds in a multi-bed lodging room; several others were also sleeping in the room, say court documents.
The victim reported that Wolfram got into her bed and touched her leg and vagina, say court documents. After he got out of the bed, she retreated from the room, hid and texted her mother, who was staying in another building at the resort.
The incident came to light the next day, court records said. Steuben County Sheriff's Department launched an investigation on Nov. 12, 2019. Wolfrum's story differed from the victim's.
Wolfrum was represented in the case by private attorney Allen Stout.
