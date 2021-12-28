ANGOLA — With the new year approaching, the city is saying goodbye to a familiar face and preparing for a new chapter as Director of Economic Development and Planning Vivian Likes steps down from her position after 10 1/2 years.
“I looked back at everything I’ve completed with teams, with other members of the community, with other organizations, and I just look back and I think, wow, we’ve done a lot with this community in the last decade,” Likes said. “I’m going to miss a lot of people. I’m going to miss a lot of things, but this is something I’ve got to do.”
Since the December Board of Zoning Appeals meeting was canceled due to a lack of petitions, Likes’ last official public meeting was with the Angola Common Council on Dec. 20, and her last official day is Friday.
“Thank you for your service and your counsel to this council,” said Councilman Dave Martin. “We certainly appreciate all the advice and expertise you’ve brought.”
“I’ve watched you grow over the past 10 and half years, and I hope that you know that when you leave, you have done a fantastic job,” said Councilwoman Kathy Armstrong.
As director of economic development and planning, Likes has been involved with many city boards — including Plan Commission, the Board of Zoning Appeals and Common Council — in order to give guidance on various development-related activities, such as prospective businesses projects, property zoning within city limits and construction plans to name a few.
One of Likes’ favorite projects has been the expansion of Trine University over the past several years, which has resulted in new facilities like the Thunder Ice Arena and the MTI Center.
“I feel I’ve had a lot to do with their growth on the government side,” Likes said. “Being a part of that, for me, has been pretty amazing.”
Likes has also enjoyed watching the city expand and delve into new housing opportunities for the growing community.
One such project was Enterprise Pointe, an apartment complex at The Enterprise Center that includes a co-working space and apartments for artists and entrepreneurs. The facility boasts affordable units for low-income residents while offering modern amenities and comfortable living spaces.
“We need the low-income housing. People have the right to live in something nice,” Likes said. “It is Angola’s job — it is Steuben County’s job — to make sure that the housing needs are met for all income ranges.”
Likes said that she will miss all of the downtown businesses and community industries that she has gotten to know over the years, but she’ll be staying close enough to pop in for a visit whenever she’d like.
Starting next year, Likes will be working as city planner for the city of Butler, her hometown. While she will miss working with Angola Mayor Richard Hickman, Administrative Assistant Retha Hicks, Downtown Services Coordinator Maria Davis and the rest of the staff at City Hall, Likes is ready to go home.
“I feel I’m going home,” Likes said. “I live there, but I’m going home. To work, play and live.”
“She has been very professional and served our citizens, not just our councils” Hickman said. “You have left your footprint here, and it will always be here.”
Likes’ replacement has yet to be announced, but the city is in the process of considering candidates.
