ANGOLA — A Howe man who caused the death of two Fremont residents, severely injured another and left four children parentless in an August 2022 wreck was sentenced to 32 years in prison on Monday by Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee.
Donald Gene Squires, 51, pleaded guilty to three charges he was facing in Steuben County. The three charges were the Level 4 felonies he faced from the Aug. 5, 2022, wreck where he crossed the center line on S.R. 120 near Orland, striking a vehicle nearly head on.
Killed in the wreck were Lonnie Bright, 43, and his wife, Breanna Jeanne Bright, 33, of Long Beach Lake. Their child Journey, 5 at the time, received catastrophic injuries. Another child, Granger, 1, was treated and released from Cameron Memorial Community Hospital.
Four other children were left without their parents from the wreck.
"It was a pretty emotional hearing overall," said Chief Deputy Prosecutor Travis Musser.
Many family members gave statements in the nearly three-hour hearing Monday morning.
Fee gave Squires 32 years out of a possible 36 allowed by law. Squires received 10 years on Counts I and II, the ones that caused death, and 12 years, the maximum, on Count III for the injuries caused to Journey.
Fee found aggravating circumstances in the fact that while out on bail, Squires was arrested in Michigan on a methamphetamine-related charge, the age of Journey and the fact that the harm caused by the incident was greater than the elements necessary to prove the charge.
At the time of the incident, Squires told police he was distracted while eating Cheetos while driving.
Following toxicology report results and a lengthy investigation by police, Squires was charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and one count of OWI causing catastrophic injury. All three offenses are Level 4 felonies, which carry a prison sentence of between 2-12 years. An unrelated Class A misdemeanor theft charge was dismissed as part of the plea bargain.
The wreck occurred on Aug. 5, 2022, on S.R. 120 near C.R. 850W in Steuben County’s rural Milgrove Township, east of Orland.
At the time, Squires told officers he was eating Cheetos and looked down at the bag. The next thing he knew he was ready to hit the vehicle driven by Lonnie Lee Bright.
An investigation by Indiana State Police Trooper Marc Leatherman indicated that Squires crossed the center line and headed into the path of Bright.
After taking a blood draw of Squires at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, the day of the crash, it was later determined by an Indiana State Police analysis that he was under the influence of meth, court records said.
Breanna Bright was killed instantly in the crash. Lonnie Bright died a few days later after he was taken off life support in Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. The cause of death for both was blunt force trauma.
Journey Bright, suffered catastrophic brain injuries. In a document filed in court by Deputy Rich McCarty, a family member caring for Journey said she was told by doctors the girl will remain the rest of her life in a vegetative state.
Once test results came back from the laboratory, Leatherman filed his report with a probable cause statement provided by McCarty on Jan. 26. A warrant for Squires’ arrest was issued on Jan. 27.
