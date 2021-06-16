ANGOLA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is going to continue providing reimbursements to schools that will enable them to provide free breakfast and lunch to students again this next school year, regardless of income.
Metropolitan School District Food Service Manager Stephanie Haynes-Clifford announced at Tuesday’s school board meeting that the schools will be able to continue providing free breakfast and lunch to the students through the 2021-2022 school year.
Funding for the meals is provided by reimbursements through the USDA. The USDA initially implemented these child nutrition food waivers last year in an effort to meet children and family needs during the COVID-19 pandemic and included a wide range of important flexibilities related to school food services.
It was announced in April that the waivers would continue through the coming school year.
“It didn’t take long to realize that with the virtual students that we had and the mass number of them, we were not feeding a lot of kids,” Haynes-Clifford said. “It didn’t take long to see not only MSD’s food service but across the nation, food services were bleeding red. We weren’t feeding the kids we normally feed. It just made for a very difficult situation.”
The federal waivers have allowed distribution of meals outside the normal school cafeteria setting, allowing parents of virtual students to pick up meals at schools.
“States and districts wanted waivers extended to plan for safe reopening in the fall. USDA answered the call to help America’s schools and childcare institutions serve high quality meals while being responsive to their local needs as children safely return to their regular routines,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement in April. “This action also increases the reimbursement rate to school meal operators so they can serve healthy foods to our kids. It’s a win-win for kids, parents and schools.”
While meals will continue to be free for students, adults will be required to pay $2.50 for breakfast and $4.60 for lunch, as instructed by federal guidelines, at MSD.
As summer hits, school districts across the area go through the annual process of setting meal prices for full-price or reduced-price lunches and breakfasts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.