ANGOLA — Celebrate the arts Saturday in Angola by visiting the Angola Art Fest on the Public Square.
The day promises art booths, antiques, music, buskers, sidewalk sales and more taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Events start early Saturday for those 21 and over with bicycling aspirations with a bike and wine tour to Satek Winery. Helmets will be required for the ride and courier service for wine purchases will be available.
For more information on the ride, contact Bike and Soul, 665-8536.
Activities for children will take place from the start of the festival until 2 p.m. on the Public Square.
At the same time, the Angola Moose Lodge, 108 N. Martha St., will be having a car cruise-in in its parking lot. The lodge will be open to the public at that time.
Mike Conley will be performing live music at Monument Pizza from noon to 3 p.m. As long as the weather permits, music will be held outside for all to enjoy.
The second annual Angola Festival of the Arts Pageant will begin at 3 p.m. at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.
Entrance to the pageant is $5 per person.
Pageant contestants will be judged on summer wear, talent, interview and formal wear.
There are 21 contestants in the pageant vying for the titles of Princess, Prince, Jr. Miss and Miss Angola Festival of the Arts.
Food vendors will also be in town throughout the day including grilled burgers from the Moose, Kiwanis pork loin, Italian ice from Maxton's Angola and downtown restaurants will be open.
The Angola Art Fest is put on by the Downtown Angola Coalition.
