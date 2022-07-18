ANGOLA — Once again, public opposition to financing a new Steuben County judicial center was nonexistent and for the final time, a final approval was given to finance the facility.
On Monday the Steuben County Board of Commissioners executed a lease agreement that will pay for the $26.2 million judicial center that's been in the planning stages — and sometimes procrastination stages — for about a decade.
The Steuben County Building Corp., formed exclusively to handle the lease-rental agreement for the project, approved a resolution that will authorize the sale of bonds to finance the project.
Steuben County government, in turn, will lease the facility, which pays for the bond — or debt — of the project. It is expected that the lease-rent agreement — or payoff — will take 20 years.
While there were many people on hand for the meeting of the Commissioners and the Building Corp., none took the opportunity to speak against the project during the statutory public hearing.
There has only been favorable response in the form of a petition drive that urged the financing for the project.
Last week the Steuben County Council authorized the Commissioners to move forward with the lease on a 7-0 vote.
After the sale of bonds, the project now moves on toward the bidding process and will probably break ground this fall.
The county has been working at a fast pace all of this year to solve problems with the current courthouse, which is on the National Historic Register. The came after the board last year settled on an architectural firm to work on the project. The current structure fails to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. Space is lacking for not only the courts, but the people who work in the building. Safety is an issue because often times defendants in a criminal trial are kept in close proximity to victims. The same holds true for litigants in civil trials.
After months of work among county officials, designers, builders and stakeholders in the project, the judicial center’s cost has been pared back to about $26.2 million, which includes all soft costs, like furnishings, moving expenses and the like.
Originally, the project had a $28 million cost estimate. After soft costs were added, it was going to take it up into the $30 million-plus range.
Members of the Council and Board of Commissioners had made it known that they needed to keep the cost under control. Working with all of the stakeholders, officials worked to bring the project down greatly over the course of a few months, particularly after the initial cost estimate came in all at a time when building costs were rising about 1% a month after spiking greatly in 2021.
Commissioners received new cost estimates on June 20 that showed significant decreases.
Based on a consulting firm's inflated estimate of $30.5 million for the project, it was originally estimated that it would cost a taxpayer with a $148,800, median-priced home in Steuben County about $39 in debt service a year to fund the judicial center.
What was not factored into that estimate was an existing bond that will expire early next year. Minus that payment, the cost is about 50% less than the original estimate.
