Five people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Wyatt N. Boyles, 24, of the 500 block of West Schoolhouse Road, Kendallville, arrested in the 100 block of North Wayne Street on misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement and battery.
• Daniel D. Fackler, 30, of the 100 block of Park Drive, LaGrange, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery of a child.
• Joshua L. Parsell, 46, of the 3000 block of North C.R. 450E, Fremont, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Chris C. Shackelford Jr., 31, of the 5000 block of West C.R. 400N, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
• Dylan L. White, 19, of the 100 block of West Cherry Street, Butler, arrested on a warrant alleging felony resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, speeding and possession of paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.