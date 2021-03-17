FREMONT — Cardinal IG in Fremont will update its employee benefits package as part of the expansion of its ongoing partnership with Trine University.
This new agreement will provide team members with professional development and educational opportunities at Trine University.
Cardinal team members who meet state guidelines will have free or low-cost access to nine TrineOnline associate and bachelor degree programs, approved through INTraining and WorkOne. Cardinal will work to support these employees, encouraging use of 24/7 access to tutoring and Trine’s many available academic and financial aid services.
Employees may also access more than 45 courses using open education resources, which eliminate textbook and materials costs. As part of the program, team members will be eligible to receive up to 90 education transfer credit hours toward a bachelor’s degree program, including credits derived from individual life experience and unique on-the-job training experience, through TrineOnline’s generous education credit acceptance program. This program allows degree completion in shorter time frames with lower costs.
In addition, those enrolled may access TrineOnline’s combined degree programs, which enable students to graduate with both a bachelor’s and master’s degree simultaneously.
Plant Manager Mike Connell said, “At Cardinal IG in Fremont, we pride ourselves in living our values every day at work and in the world. The pursuit of excellence doesn’t end on the plant floor or in our products, but rather carries over into the lives of every member of our team. To be able to provide the benefit of free or low-cost educational opportunities as part of our employment benefits package truly aligns with our values and mission. I look forward to watching our partnership with Trine University grow and flourish in the future.”
“Cardinal IG in Fremont has contributed to the economy in Steuben County for more than two decades, and we are proud to partner with the company in order to enhance that contribution,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine University president. “As Cardinal IG looks ahead to continued growth, we will help equip its employees to take advantage of the opportunities offered by continued evolution in manufacturing practices.”
As per previous agreements, Trine will continue to offer Cardinal IG in Fremont free access to job posting and recruitment opportunities with current Trine students and alumni. Cardinal will also work with Trine innovation 1 in a program providing marketing and expansion strategies, assistance with new products and improvements to current processes or products. Cardinal IG in Fremont will also be able to create customized courses, available online and on-site.
Cardinal Glass Industries credits its continued success on three of their core ambitions; providing superior quality products, staying highly competitive in the marketplace and executing high-end customer service. Through the hard work and dedication of their employees, they are able to meet and maintain these objectives.
For more information on educational partnership opportunities with Trine University, visit trine.edu/online/partnerships.
