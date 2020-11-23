Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Dustin L. Beitler, 36, of the 600 block of North 5th Street, Decatur, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
• Kyle T. Brady, 35, of the 200 block of West Garfield Street, Ashley, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
• Wesley A. Branning, 42, of the 7000 block of North C.R. 650W, Orland, arrested on S.R. 120 west of C.R. 150W on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Thomas J. Delaney, 22, of the 1000 block of Tralee Lane, Manchester, Missouri, arrested in the 200 block of West Pleasant Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Blaide T. Ferguson, 26, of the 1000 block of Celsi Avenue, Elkhart, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Travis J. Fitch, 29, of the 5000 block of North C.R. 600E, Fremont, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and theft and a felony charge of forgery.
• Steven E. Fraley, 30, of the 3000 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a felony charge of burglary.
• David M. Katz, 40, of the 700 block of North Liberty Street, McComb, Ohio, arrested on a warrant alleging felony possession of a syringe, possession of cocaine and failure to appear.
• Austin J. Mentz, 27, of the 14000 block of Grange Road, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging felony resisting law enforcement.
• Jerad M. Pease, 28, of the 500 block of High Street, Fort Wayne, arrested at the sheriff’s department on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• Rachel M. Richmond, 40, of the 500 block of Front Street, Rome City, arrested on a warrant alleging felony neglect of a dependent causing death.
• Shane A. Robinson, 33, of the 600 block of Regency Court, arrested at the jail on two misdemeanor counts of battery.
• Christian S. Sours, 28, of the 200 block of South Fremont Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Michael P. Stratton, 28, of the 1000 block of Werling Road, New Haven, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
• Shane M. Zartman, 35, of the 100 block of North Cherry Street, Convoy, Ohio, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.
