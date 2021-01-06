ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday.
• Candy L. Brockhaus, 39, of the 300 block of South C.R. 620W, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior conviction.
• Kenneth L. Chappell Jr., 55, of the 300 block of South Broadway Street, Lebanon, Ohio, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 356 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor public intoxication.
• Kenneth L. Custer, 53, of the 2500 block of North C.R. 200W, arrested at home on a charge of possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Lori J. Elkins, 47, of the 2400 block of Cedar Lake, Waterloo, arrested at C.R. 400W at C.R. 500S on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Sarah J. Loftus, 36, of the 1100 block of Crestview Drive, arrested at the Steuben County Sheriff's Office on a charge of misdemeanor civil contempt of court.
• Juan C. Lopez-Lopez, 18, of North Crest drive, arrested Wendall Jacob Avenue at Woodhull Drive on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Raymond J. Park, 26, of the 300 block of East Waits Road, Kendallville, arrested in the 2500 block of North C.R. 200W on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Jarod W. Shirk, 22, of the 900 block of Bear Pass, Garrett, arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse on warrants alleging felony criminal contempt of court and misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Andrew L. Trimm, 34, of the 00 block of South John Court, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy and possession of paraphernalia.
• James D. Wilson, 38, of the 600 block of Thunder Drive, arrested in the 2300 blockof West Orland Road on a warrant alleging felony invasion of privacy.
