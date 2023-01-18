ANGOLA — Area students in fifth through eighth grade are invited to a STEM Engagement Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, in Hershey Hall at Trine University.
The fair will include demonstrations and experiments related to different areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
The event is sponsored by the university's NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge team and includes representatives from multiple student organizations.
A team of Trine design engineering technology seniors competes annually in the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge. Trine teams have received major awards each of the last three years, with the university finishing second overall in 2022.
