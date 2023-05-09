New Corunna mural celebrates Albright's founders

CORUNNA — When you think of Corunna, several things come to mind — fish fries at the fire station, the bridge over the railroad tracks and of course, Albright’s One Stop.
Artist Chris Lesley painted mural of founders Lois and Jack Albright on the west side of the building, using a photo recommended by the family.
The Albrights’ grandchildren — Rosanne Stafford, Janel Noll and Derek Stafford — are the third generation to work in the family-owned store.
They all began working in the store around the same age, but they can also remember stocking shelves and running errands before that.
The three are thrilled with how the mural turned out and preserves their ancestors’ legacy in the community.
“They’re the ones who started it all,” Derek said of his grandparents. “It’s what it’s all about.
“You really can’t put it into words. I don’t think they (Lois and Jack) would do it themselves. ... It makes you proud. That’s your grandparents.”
“It’s something to be proud of,” Noll said. “We’re just proud to see it.
“Grandma and grandpa would have loved it. They were hard working people.”
Lesley had to battle the roller-coaster Indiana weather in creating the mural.
“It was kind of prolonged because of the weather,” Lesley said. “I would come out here in near freezing weather sometimes, work a little bit and it would start raining or snowing. Then I would go sit in the truck and come back out.
“If it was cumulative, I would say it took five days but it took several weeks because of the weather.”
A Jacksonville, Florida native, Lesley said he has painted over 100 murals in northern Indiana.
“I like the fact it brings in the community,” he said.
“It means a lot of things,” Rosanne said. “There were a lot of emotions to it when I first saw it.
“I’m proud to keep (the business) going for them,” she said. “If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be here today.
“When people think of Corunna, they think of Albright’s. It brings a lot of people to this town.”
This joins a mural that commemorates the town’s former iron bridge on the side of the fire station.
The town’s mural committee hopes to have a third mural created, featuring signs of former Corunna businesses.
“This community has been very blessed to have the Albright grocery store here in our small town,” town board President Tresa Bishop said. “As far back as I can remember, Albright’s has always been part of our community. We are so blessed to have them.”
A fountain has been installed in the pond next to the fire station and a new pavilion has been donated to the community.
