A dozen people were arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after their arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Noahh K. Baker, 26, of the 800 block of Laddie Lane, Fort Wayne, arrested on C.R. 200W at C.R. 200N on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Adrian A. Brucker, 21, of the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street, arrested on C.R. 200W at C.R. 200N on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Kate A. DeLong, 36, of the 1100 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony neglect of a dependent child.
• Madison J. Farnsworth, 22, of the 5600 block of South C.R. 700E, Hamilton, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Robert P. Fortman Jr., 37, of the 700 block of Rigewood Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Coltin T. Gebhart, 31, of the 4600 block of Muirfield Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on Lane 101 Jimmerson Lake, on a charge of misdemeanor battery causing bodily injury.
• Brian G. Hogan, 41, of the 8000 block of Old Alton, Winona, Missouri, arrested in the 7800 block of North Van Guilder Road, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor criminal trespass.
• Paige L. Julian, 21, of the 400 block of North Martha Street, arrested on Mill Street at Washington Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Davide L. Lawhorne, 53, of the 100 block of West Street, New Haven, arrested at State Street and Garfield, Ashley, on a charge of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Melissa L. Opel-Burns, 40, of the 9000 block of Marr Highway, Brooklyn, Michigan, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor theft.
• Heather M. Steele, 42, of the 1400 block of Aster Street, Logansport, arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse on a fugitive warrant.
• Dustin L. Wohlers, 51, of the 1100 block of Douglass Road, Bronson, Michigan, arrested on Lane 440 Jimmerson Lake at C.R. 300W, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
