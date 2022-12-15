ANGOLA — An internship program for the Steuben County Highway Department keeps advancing forward.
During Tuesday's meeting of the Steuben County Council, Highway Engineer Chip Porter received favorable reviews for his plan to employ an intern or interns from Trine University not only for a specific project — an inventory of the county's culverts — but for future projects.
That would mean putting the internship program in place beyond one special project.
"I appreciate the way you're thinking on this," Council President Rick Shipe said.
After the Steuben County Drainage Board and Surveyor Jim Slabaugh asked for an inventory of culverts to help with watershed work in the county, Porter set out to see just how to go about creating the inventory. He learned that it could take he and Slabaugh much of a year to do the work in house.
"We decided we weren't going to go down 660 miles of road to do this because that was all we were going to do for a year," Porter said.
Porter looked into hiring a private contractor to do the work, but when the only estimate came in at "six figures," Porter said, he thought it was cost prohibitive. Commissioner Ken Shelton suggested Porter look into getting an intern from Trine to do the work.
On Tuesday, Porter said the program could cost about $23,000-$24,000 for an intern and a tablet to use out in the field. It is possible that a grant could help trim the cost by about $10,000.
If the program moves forward, the student will work full time in the summer — 40 hours a week — and 12 hours a week during the school year.
Porter estimates it will take a year to complete the culvert inventory project.
Culverts are smaller structures, often corrugated pipe, that move water under roads and through ditches.
The inventory will try to identify all of the culverts in the county and catalog them, say national engineering websites. This will allow the highway department to develop a plan for maintenance, planning and budgeting for culvert work, in addition to helping with drainage issues.
Once the project is complete, Porter would like to have an intern on a regular basis. He said the engineering intern could work on smaller tasks, freeing up Porter for big picture items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.