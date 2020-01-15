Police arrest four people in two days
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Tuesday and Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Jadarius S. Griffis, 30, of the 1000 block of Hope Way, Benton Harbor, Michigan, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road on a felony charge of possession of marijuana.
• Debra L. Salway, 59, of the 900 block of Illinois Street, Bloomington, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
• Richard A. Simpson, 52, of the 100 block of Lane 852 Snow Lake, Fremont, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child and domestic battery with a prior conviction.
• Tiandre D. Travis, 28, no address available, arrested on a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever having obtained a license.
