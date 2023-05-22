FREMONT — A special person who has shaped the lives of many people who have gone through Fremont Community Schools will be the honored guest at this year’s alumni banquet.
Mavis Church has taught many children who went through Fremont, especially after she was named the first-ever kindergarten teacher in the district.
She will be sharing her memories on Saturday when the annual Alumni Banquet is held at the gymnasium at Fremont Middle School starting at 6 p.m. Organizing the event are Claudia (Collins) Smith, Jo Crawford and Tammy Quick.
“Our school has kept a tradition for 127 years of hosting an Alumni Banquet. Each year we come together to welcome the new graduating class to our alumni, with special recognition for graduates from the 25, 50, and 60 year classes,” Smith said. “This year I am honored to be in the 50 year class of 1973. I’ve been helping Jo Crawford and Tammy Quick with the banquet for years, mainly because I see how important it is to our alumni and how proud they are to stand with their classmates as the roll call comes to their graduating year. It’s amazing to me that, for that evening, I have a connection with everyone there, and that’s a very special feeling. I hear many people say how wonderful it is that we have this tradition, wishing their schools would have done this as well.”
There will be many familiar faces, with well-known graduates returning for the annual event.
Wendell Schaeffer is the oldest member of the alumni, from the graduating class of 1945. Many know him as the tall dapper gentleman from the shoe department at JC Penney’s in Angola. He worked at JC Penney for 40 years. He also served in the U.S. Air Force.
Then there’s Church and the impact she has had on so many people in Fremont and beyond.
“What a wonderful lady to begin this new adventure with. Of the 39 children in our kindergarten class, 23 of us from the class of 1973 were together through graduation,” Smith said. “We sang songs as she played the piano. ... We learned how to get along with each other from a very kind and loving woman. It’s easy to see how in 1993 she would be honored as ‘Woman of the Year.’”
Before Church started teaching at Fremont, she ran a kindergarten class out of her home. She ran that school for five years.
Church grew up in Fremont, and was the oldest of six children. She and her husband Paul raised seven children also in Fremont and later to the farm where she lives now. She is a proud mother who is so pleased the way the family all sang together, and who still enjoy singing.
The “Church Chimes” sang all over the area, even at the Indiana State Fair. They sang at a variety of events. One year they sang at 53 engagements.
As Mavis Church said, “Music makes you grow … makes you a good student.”
Mavis was asked to teach a fourth grade class at the Orland School, which soon turned into a fulltime music teacher position. She taught there through the consolidation of the schools.
Her teaching extended to leadership in Girl Scouts, youth group at church and countless 4-H projects. She instilled a love of music and highlighted the history of the Fremont area.
Church is a 1946 graduate of Fremont. She was an active member of the school board for 20 years. She is also a member of the DAR and the Steuben Co Homemakers.
As one who puts her heart into the Alumni Banquet, Smith has many fond memories of her school days.
“I was fortunate to have many good teachers. Some other memories would be band and marching band especially when we made formations on the football field before the game and at halftime, as well as the choir, musicals, fan buses, winning the basketball sectional in 1973, but most importantly, the friends made through the years. We may not see each other often, but when we do, we are transported back to our school days and the memories made there,” Smith said.
She is hoping people bring their memories to the banquet on Saturday.
Tickets are on sale for $12 apiece at Fremont Village Foods and Patchwork and Sparkle Ceramics through Wednesday. Advance ticket sales are helpful for preparations, but they can also be purchased at the door the evening of the banquet.
“If you are not able to come this year, mark it on your calendar for next year,” Smith said.
The banquet is traditionally the night before graduation.
And as is usual, this year’s graduating class will also be honored as they join the ranks of Fremont High School alumni.
