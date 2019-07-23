ANGOLA — Exhibitors wiped sweat from their brows and cattle got feisty as the heat of the day wore on Sunday during the beef show at the Steuben County 4-H Fair.
It was a heat that didn’t let up until a thunderstorm rolled through as finished beef showmanship classes got underway to round out the show.
But exhibitors also kept their composure, showing Jake Ruppert, judge from Whitley County, that a little hot weather wasn’t going to keep them from giving the show their all.
Ruppert also kept the show moving, perhaps because of the heat, making sure exhibitors still got comments on their animals and their showmanship skills.
He gave each competitor in each class comments about what he liked about their animals, what could be improved and what he thought of their skills in showing their cattle.
Dairy feeder calf classes were Holstein heavy, with Cade Bachelor exhibiting the grand champion, and Madison Clingan the reserve champion.
Bachelor’s calf weighed in at 586 pounds and was champion of mediumweight calves. Clingan’s heavyweight champion calf weighed in at 650 pounds.
Smaller were the beef feeder classes, with only five exhibitors between two classes.
The 456-pound crossbred beef feeder shown by Harlee Henney tried to get the best of the young exhibitor but with help from big sister Harper Henney and the ring stewards the younger Henney regained control of her calf and her composure to pull out as reserve champion beef feeder.
Harper won grand champion beef feeder with her calf weighing 406 pounds.
Dairy steer classes saw just two lightweight steers, 10 mediumweight steers and six heavyweight steers, with Trevor Diehl’s mediumweight steer, weighing 1,315 pounds coming out as grand champion dairy steer and Natalie Booth’s mediumweight, weighing 1,365 coming in as reserve champion.
Another Henney championship in the beef show, Harper came out on top of the breeding heifer classes, which saw 10 animals entered, with her commercial breeding heifer.
Lexie Schworm came out with the champion market heifer with Emma Creager bringing home reserve champion.
Bristol Bailer rounded out her 4-H career winning both the champion crossbred steer class and grand champion market animal. Harlee Henney took reserve champion in both classes.
Showmanship classes for both feeder and finished animals saw Harper Henney victorious. Reserve feeder showman was Madison Clingan and reserve finished showman was Harlee Henney.
