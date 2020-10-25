Steuben REMC buys iMAN fiber network
ANGOLA — Steuben County REMC has taken a significant step forward in bringing broadband to rural Steuben County with the purchase of the Steuben County Fiber Network, perhaps better known as iMAN, an REMC news release said.
The REMC’s Board of Directors recently authorized the acquisition of iMAN for $2.8 million, effective January 2021, in an effort to provide fiber-optic services to its members. The deal was signed on Oct. 12 and made public in conjunction with the REMC’s annual meeting last week.
The fiber network was the creation of the Steuben County Community Foundation two decades ago.
Over the next 4-5 years, REMC plans to deploy fiber to its home network of customers, the news release said. This will represent a $25 million investment in infrastructure.
School board will let election fill vacancies
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s school board will pass on appointing two new school board members to replace two who have resigned, instead opting to wait until winners were declared in the Nov. 3 election.
East Noble has gone through some turnover on its board following the resignation of three board members this fall — John Wicker, Kara Hand and Denise Holbrook — who all resigned citing internal strife with board leadership.
East Noble replaced Wicker, who was in the middle of his four-year term, with Kendallville dentist Doug Jansen at its Sept. 23 meeting. Jansen joined the board for his first meeting on Wednesday night.
The other two seats are both up for vote this fall, and both have other candidates in the race besides the two incumbents, who resigned too late to be removed from the ballot.
For the at-large seat, the only other candidate in the race after Denise Holbrook resigned is former longtime principal Dave Pine.
The Swan Township seat vacated by Kara Hand has two other candidates in the mix, Lisa LeRoy and Scott Truelove.
It’s possible that Hand or Holbrook could win their respective races on Nov. 3. If that happens, it’s not clear whether either candidate would choose to return to the board or simply resign again.
Grand jury indicts parents of drowned boyANGOLA — The parents of a 3-year-old child who drowned in Lake Arrowhead last year were indicted Thursday by a Steuben County grand jury.
Warrants were issued Friday for Jack B. Harrell, 42, and Rachel M. Richmond, 40. Both are charged with Level 1 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Level 1 is the most serious felony in Indiana, punishable by up to 40 years in prison.
This is the first time in 20 years a grand jury has been assembled in Steuben County, said Prosecutor Jeremy Musser. It had originally been scheduled for early March but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A grand jury consists of six grand jurors and one alternate. Their duty is to hear evidence and determine if charges should be filed. The proceedings are closed to the public, similar to police investigations, prior to formal charges being filed.
Jackson Lane Harrell, 3, was found in the water June 3, 2019, according to information provided after the incident. Indiana State Police officers and Steuben County Sheriff deputies responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. The child was unresponsive “and immediate life-saving measures were attempted until medical personnel arrived,” said a news release.
Jackson was transferred to the grounds of Lake Missionary Church and a helicopter was requested to transport him to a Fort Wayne hospital.
While awaiting the helicopter, Jackson was pronounced dead by then-Steuben County Deputy Coroner Rodney Snyder, who now is the coroner.
Humane Society set to begin construction
AUBURN — The DeKalb Humane Society is expecting construction to begin soon on its new humane shelter south of Auburn and Garrett.
A steel frame made locally by Nucor will begin rising within 2-3 weeks, officers of the Humane Society said Thursday. Siding also may be installed before winter sets in.
Construction will resume in the spring to complete a 6,800-square-foot building at 5730 C.R. 11-A, just west of Interstate 69 exit 326.
Fetters Construction of Auburn will build the new structure, which will replace the shelter’s present home in a smaller, aging building along U.S. 6, west of Butler.
Cleanup of fire-ravaged factory site begins
BUTLER — The Butler Company was a historic manufacturer in the community for more than 100 years.
Several buildings were destroyed in a March 2015 arson fire. Since then, the City of Butler has jumped through countless hoops and over hurdles to track down owners of the property and acquire the land to begin cleanup efforts.
Cleanup of the Butler Company property began in earnest Monday, City Planner Steve Bingham told the Board of Works.
Fritch Construction & Excavation crews began clearing the east side of the property, taking down the remnants of a building. SES Environmental has packaged asbestos materials for removal later this week.
Residents can purchase bricks recovered from the debris for $1 each by contacting the Butler Utility Office at 868-5881.
Hamilton teachers receive pay boost
HAMILTON — Hamilton Community Schools teachers will receive $1,500 raises under the terms of a teacher contract approved by the Hamilton Community Schools board Monday.
The additional compensation will be awarded to teachers receiving an evaluation of “effective” or “highly effective.” Teachers must have been employed by the school corporation for 120 days the previous school year to be eligible for a raise.
The salary range for teachers in the district will be $34,976 to $61,153.
The contract also increases the portion of the annual premium paid by the district for a family health insurance plan. The district currently pays 70% of the premium, and the new contract increases that to 80%. The district also will offer vision and dental insurance, which it currently does not have, Superintendent Anthony Cassel said.
Teachers who are teaching both in-class and virtual students will receive a weekly stipend of $50.
Region’s unemployment rates drop below 5%
INDIANAPOLIS — Unemployment across northeast Indiana continued its decline, falling below 5% for September, a state report said last week.
Rates still are running well above one year ago, before the coronavirus outbreak that struck in March.
In LaGrange County, unemployment declined to 3.3% from 3.9% in August. The September rate was still one percentage point higher than a year ago when the rate was 2.3%.
In Steuben County, unemployment declined to 4.1% in September from 4.6% in August. The rate was 2.2% in September 2019.
DeKalb County had the next lowest rate in the four-county area at 4.6% compared to 5.2% in August and 2.4% a year ago.
Noble County improved to 4.9% unemployed in September from 5.7% in August. A year ago the rate was 2.6%.
Indiana’s statewide unemployment rate dropped to 6.2% for September, and the national rate was 7.9%.
