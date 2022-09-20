ANGOLA — Karen DePauw of Local History Services at the Indiana Historical Society who’s a textile and fashion archivist is going to give a workshop “Caring for Historic Items in Your Home” at the Steuben County Historical Society Museum, 313 E. Maumee St., at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Attendance is free, but donations to the Indiana Historical Society, sponsor of the event, will be appreciated.
Hope Wilson, from the Historical Society, said they decided to have this lecture and workshop because they have some women’s and children’s outfits, and in some cases, they could not identify the historical period. In other cases, they could tell the time a piece of garment was made by fabric and model of clothing.
“By the 1920s things started to get short,” said Wilson.
Wilson also said that they have a lot of military uniforms at the Cyrus and Jenny Cline House, and there were clothes in the attic that were not arranged yet.
Wilson also said that they used to have clothes of people who originally lived in the building, the Cline family, but they were lost.
“Much of that was silk, and silk just kind of disintegrates after a while,” said Wilson.
She said what was preserved over time is an old, beaded wedding dress made in Paris for “someone with a connection to Angola,” as Wilson put it. Wilson said the museum was hoping that DePauw’s lecture would help preserve the dress.
The wedding dress was made for the wedding of Florence Emerson and Laurence Newnam that happened 1883. Along with the dress, the museum also has a lot of undergarments that use delicate materials that need to be preserved and can be displayed in the future.
In the afternoon before the workshop drama students from Trine will get an opportunity to participate in a discussion with DePauw and learn about rare vintage clothing care. The students will also be able to assist in holding the clothing for display in the evening’s presentation.
“That would depend on the students,” said Wilson.
She said Lou Ann Homan, Trine University Drama Department advisor, would make that option available to her students.
De Pauw is an expert on historic costumes and textile conservation. She is author of two books on the topic of clothing preservation.
She will be drawing upon the Cline’s collection of vintage clothing to illustrate her points, and she will also bring some items with her from Indianapolis. Cline House officials hopes that this workshop will help them arrange more exhibits of the old clothing that they have.
“We hoped to display more than we are doing now,” said Wilson.
