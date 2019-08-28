ANGOLA — A Waterloo man who shot at police while holed up in a Fremont area motel last summer is scheduled for trial Feb. 25-28.
Joshua A. Kelley, 37, is in Steuben County Jail, charged with 13 criminal counts ranging from attempted murder to manufacturing methamphetamine to habitual offender. His trial was set to start Oct. 29 but Monday, Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee allowed it to be continued.
Public defender Robert Hardy inherited the case along with other defendants formerly represented by former public defender Eugene Bosworth. Hardy told Fee he did not have adequate time to prepare for the trial.
He also indicated he may be able to “work out” a deal that would allow the case to be concluded prior to the trial next year.
A pretrial conference was set for Dec. 2. A final pretrial conference has also been set for Feb. 10.
The trial has been continued several times. Kelley was evaluated by mental health professionals after attempting an insanity defense but no basis was found for that.
Kelley appeared in court Monday. He has been in jail for more than a year following the June 14, 2018, standoff, which lasted seven hours and involved law enforcement personnel from throughout the region.
Steuben County and Fremont officers went to the motel after DeKalb County Communications received a 911 call reporting a “dead girl in the bathroom” at the motel, say court documents.
Officers entered Room 12, where Kelley was staying, and found the bathroom door shut, says the probable cause affidavit. When they opened the door, Kelley allegedly was pointing a .380-caliber handgun. As the officers exited the room, Kelley allegedly fired at them.
Numerous heavily armed officers from agencies across the state, including an Indiana State Police armored vehicle, converged on the motel and the roads in the area were closed to traffic. The emergency response team deployed pepper spray gas into the room twice. On both occasions, Kelley fired a round from his gun out the window of the hotel room, court documents say.
Kelley faces two Level 1 felony charges of attempted murder. A Level 1 felony carries up to a 40-year prison sentence.
He is also charged with Level 4 felony manufacturing methamphetamine, Level 5 felony intimidation with a deadly weapon, Level 6 felony pointing a firearm, and Class A misdemeanor and Level 5 felony allegations of carrying a handgun without a license. He is also looking at six sentence enhancers. Three of the enhancement charges, which could result in up to an additional 20 years under a conviction in the case, refer to pointing or discharging a firearm at a person known to be a police officer. The other three allege habitual offender, which could add up to 20 years for Level 1-4 felony convictions.
