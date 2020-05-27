4 arrested locally
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Patrick A. Gentry, 33, of the 5000 block of East C.R. 400N, Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging criminal contempt of court.
• Johnny Hoskins, 35, of the 4000 block of West U.S. 20 arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
• Erin P. Kaiser, 43, of the 4000 block of South C.R. 800E, Hamilton, arrested at county roads 200W and 200N on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• Ashley J. Mondello, 32, of the 3000 block of East C.R. 500N, Fremont, arrested in Fremont on felony and misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated.
