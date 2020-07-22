ANGOLA — If a student at a Metropolitan School District of Steuben County school tests positive for COVID-19, the building will be temporarily closed.
This approach — which allows selective quarantining and time for contact tracing — is part of a multi-pronged pandemic approach released Tuesday evening during the MSD school board meeting, held in Central Gym to allow the board and the audience to distance from one another. The goal, said Assistant Superintendent Ann Rice, is to avoid shutting down the entire district when COVID-19 rears its head.
No specific number of positive cases has been designated for a full closure of the district.
Until there is a positive case at MSD, “it’s business as usual,” said Chantell Manahan, MSD technology director. Students will be in classrooms, though lunch protocol and other social distancing practices will be put in place at the building levels.
The MSD COVID-19 plan is constantly changing and is the result of numerous meetings and input, locally and from throughout the state, said Superintendent Brent Wilson. Surveys have been sent to parents and weekly conferences have been held with principals. The plan was approved by the Steuben County Health Department, which is frequently consulted as MSD prepares for the school year.
When a student tests positive, the school that child goes to will be closed for three to five days. Students will segue to virtual learning; this year, parents may opt for full-time virtual learning.
“That doesn’t mean they are not working,” said Manahan.
New MSD Director of Curriculum and Instruction Schauna Relue said the district wants to provide “continuous learning that is equitable to all students.” Students will get daily exposure to Google Classroom, the forum used for online learning. The goal for this school year, said Relue, is to have the online class structure closely mirror the work being done in the physical classrooms.
Because some students may have fallen behind on prerequisite skills after schools shut down in mid-March due to state requirements to slow the spread of the current coronavirus, especially at the elementary level, pretesting will be conducted at the beginning of the school year. Additional instruction may be needed for groups of children or an entire class, followed up by post testing.
“We’ve had a tremendous amount of teacher involvement in these conversations,” said Relue.
Four discussion sessions have been held with the Angola Classroom Teachers Association and another is scheduled for Monday.
“We continue to survey,” said Rice.
Wilson said many staff members, down to secretaries in the offices, have put in extra work this summer to prepare for an unusual school year.
The MSD plan released Tuesday that strongly encouraged masks was trumped Wednesday by Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order that masks be worn in all public places, starting Monday. That applies to all students in third grade and up.
There will be assigned seating on buses. Two bus drivers spoke up during the meeting to voice concerns. Like school staff, prior to the pandemic, bus drivers would often work whether they felt well or not. Now that drivers must stay home if they have a fever or other potential symptoms of COVID-19, one driver expressed concern that there are not enough substitutes to run the routes.
Any student or MSD employee with a fever greater than 100 degrees, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell is asked to stay home. That person should not return to school until he or she has been fever free for 72 hours.
No visitors will be allowed in the schools, including parents and volunteers. The after-school childcare program will continue with parents ringing a bell to have their children sent outside to them. People providing services to students, like special education cooperative representatives and therapists, will still be allowed.
MSD is following guidance from the Indiana High School Athletic Association, with football practices already begun under a three-phase program. Steve Lance, Angola High School assistant principal and athletic director, said they have been running smoothly. In the second phase, which started this week, students can do contact sports and use locker rooms. In the final phase, which could start Aug. 15, competition and audiences are allowed.
“We’re very dependent on other schools,” said Lantz. Even if MSD is able to follow all the rules and keep the majority of the team healthy, the teams they play against must do the same.
“A lot of it falls to the parents now,” said school board President Cory Archbold. “They understand what is going on. They want to play ... I think parents are going to be the key to this entire school year.”
Registration information has been mailed. Administrators urge parents to return it as soon as possible for planning purposes, especially for those students opting for at-home virtual learning.
In other business, the board voted to adjust six principals’ salaries to make up for a 5% reduction they endured when they were hired to their current positions. That reduction was the result of a suggestion by the board to reduce the salaries of administrators and bring their contracts more in line with teachers; the 5% reduction has not been made official MSD policy.
At the Tuesday, May 19, school board meeting, Archbold asked for a recommendation from Wilson to bring the slighted principals more into line with how the majority of administrators are remunerated.
Tuesday, the board hired new high school/middle school choir director Miranda Good and a middle school art teacher, Norah Majors.
Administrative contracts were extended for a year.
