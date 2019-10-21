1988 — State Rep. Orville Moody, R-Angola, starts having discussions with Pokagon State Park’s Randy White, manager, and Fred Wooley, naturalist, and Angola resident/Realtor Bill Bryan about establishing trails in Pokagon and the Angola area.
1989 — Rep. Moody passes.
1999 — Community meeting held to discuss trail system, spearheaded by Bryan. Community decides biking/pedestrian trail should connect Pokagon State Park with Angola.
2000 — Pokagon State Park lands state recycling grant to construct nearly two miles of trail within the park. Recycled automotive windshield glass is crushed and used as part of aggregate in asphalt for trail.
July 2001 — Pokagon trail is dedicated. Democratic Gov. Frank O’Bannon is on hand for ceremony.
2002 — Angola receives $1 million grant presented by O’Bannon for trail work. Steuben County receives $1 million in federal transportation enhancement funds for its part of the project.
2006 — C.R. 400N bridge over Interstate 69 is reconstructed and includes a trail-sized walkway to accommodate the Steuben County bike trail that will allow the trail to cross the interstate and connect with nearby Pokagon State Park.
2007-2008 — Angola starts laying out trail map within city that starts at Hendry Park Elementary School, near youth league ball diamonds, and heads north to Wendell Jacob Avenue where city’s portion of trail concludes at a trail head on land owned by Meijer.
2008 — Angola starts trail work, which includes widening of existing sidewalk to trail width along Williams Street from East Maumee Street to East Randolph as demonstration of first leg of trail.
2009 — Angola constructs new asphalt trail way from endpoint of sidewalk trail, north along Williams Street, running trail though YMCA property and eventually north to its conclusion at Wendell Jacob Avenue trail head, also known as Meijer trail head. The second phase of the trail completes planned system at approximately 4 miles. Cost is about $1.3 million.
2010 — Repaving of Indiana 727 heading into Pokagon State Park includes bicycle paths on either side of highway to accommodate traffic once Steuben County portion of trail is constructed to link Angola and Pokagon trails.
2011 — After years of discussion, Steuben County Commissioners endorse a plan to connect to Angola trail’s north trail head.
2014 — Work on first phase of Steuben County’s portion of the local trail gets started in June, only to be halted after contractors knocked out a major fiber optics line. After line is relocated and rebuilt, some work resumes late in the construction season.
2015 — Trail work resumes. Trail is completed from Angola north trail head to Steuben County trail head on Indiana 127 at C.R. 300N, locally known as Hoosier Hill.
2018 — After design of final leg of trail is determined, work begins on trail. Due to extremely wet construction season, work does not get completed as scheduled.
Spring 2019 — Work on final mile-plus of trail is to resume.
Oct. 21, 2019 — Steuben County Multipurpose Trail Phase II ribbon cutting ceremony held, officially opening of final segment of trail stretching from Pokagon to Commons Park, Angola.
