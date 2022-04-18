ANGOLA — Steuben County Highway Engineer Chip Porter was given the green light by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Monday to procure estimates for a variety of infrastructure work that will be necessary to create a fueling hub for all of Steuben County’s vehicles.
The county is looking at siting the facility in the area of the former Steuben County animal shelter, which is directly south of the Steuben County Highway Department.
While the Highway Department will probably be the greatest user of the facility, it will also be used to fuel up vehicles from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department and other departments that have vehicles in the county’s fleet.
“I’m looking forward to not paying pump prices,” Porter said.
And this is not just in response to recent increases at the pump. Porter has been pursuing this idea since last year, prior to the meteoric rise in fuel costs.
There are many factors in play, but the county no longer has to contend with the Humane Shelter of Steuben County having a lease on the property. That lease was relinquished in March; it had been contracted to run to 2025.
Other issues to be dealt with include whether to abandon septic systems at the shelter site and that of the former Steuben County Rest Home, which, as it was used as a work release facility, had a large septic system installed.
There also are wells on the site that served the shelter and the Rest Home. For now, those wells are not going to be capped off.
Porter has been working with the Steuben County Health Department in determining what route to take with with the wells and the septic systems.
The septic at the animal shelter will definitely be put out of commission, and the prevailing thinking was to do the same at the former Rest Home. The thinking was that if a private entity were to buy the former Rest Home site, it would have to connect to the Steuben Lake Regional Waste District sewer system because it is within 300 feet of the lines on C.R. 200W.
“We’re trying to find prices and approvals for how we proceed with the project,” Porter said.
Steuben County Auditor Kim Koomler reminded Porter and the Board of Commissioners that while the Highway Department might be able to do certain work at the site less expansively than hiring a private contractor, it would have to make certain costs were covered by funds not derived from certain highway-specific funding sources. The money would have to come from the general fund or other appropriate sources.
Porter has also been looking into whether the county would own the fueling facility or lease equipment from a private source.
