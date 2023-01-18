ANGOLA — Frontier Communications is starting a city-wide fiber optics project and it could get messy at times during construction.
City Engineer Amanda Cope warned Angola residents that Frontier Communications was doing its Fiber to Home project with the aim of making fiber services available to every home in the city.
While the long-term goal of the project was beneficial for Angola residents, temporary nuisance could be caused by ongoing works.
“They are doing a big project throughout the whole city,” said Cope.
While Frontier Communications are currently working throughout the whole city, some property owners may have a hard time understanding where their property ends and the city right of way starts, said Cope.
“And we’ve gotten calls: these people are in my yard digging,” said Cope.
She explained that the company currently operated within the city right of way limits to deliver high speed internet and phone services to city residents. Cope added that the city had several meetings with Frontier Communications, and the company said they were doing the same in other communities as well.
“It must be part of their business model that they are trying to upgrade all their services,” said Cope.
Cope explained that after Frontier Communications is done with their project, a new service would be available for Angola homeowners.
“Homeowners, they don’t have to go with this service, they don’t have to do anything different, it’s just going to be another option out there for them,” said Cope.
She said that at the previous meeting between the city and Frontier regarding the new project the company presented different stages of the proposed work, its plan and locations. However, said Cope, she was not aware of a particular timeline associated with the project.
Cope also said that she was not made aware if Frontier Communications was planning on first getting part of their system up and running and then make that available to the public immediately, or if they were planning to wait until the entire city was done.
The discussion of the ongoing project started about nine months ago, said Cope. The construction itself started between Thanksgiving and Christmas, but at that time the city received less calls and concerns because at that time work had yet to reach residential areas, which it now has.
“When they started it wasn’t all residential homes, so we’ve got less calls on it,” said Cope.
