ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend.
• Jammie L. Broughton, 30, of the 400 block of North Superior Street, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on a warrant alleging a pretrial release violation.
• Andrea N. Brown, 30, of the 500 block of Morrow Avenue, Carnegie, Pennsylvania, attested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Suzen C. Chastain, 20, of the 1200 block of Apollo Drive, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor probation violation.
• Marquita M. Doyle-Shough, 48, of Lane 580 Lake James, Fremont, arrested at home on charges of felony domestic battery and strangulation.
• Nathaniel J. Hull, 27, of the 400 block of East Lincoln Streeet, Ashley, arrested on U.S. Highway 20 at C.R. 600W on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior.
• Kenney Rhondy, 61, of the 6000 block of West Pinrod, Muncie, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 344 mile marker on a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Chelsea M. Richards, 22, of the 500 block of East Broad Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Tony J. Skaggs, 30, of the 700 block of Williams Street, arrested in the 500 block of Williams Street on a felony charge of habitual traffic violator and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Eric R. Swick, 30, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, arrested at the mail on a charge of felony probation violation.
• Autumn F. White, 23, of the 100 block of Charles Drive, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
