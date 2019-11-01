FREMONT — Fremont Community Schools Superintendent Bill Stitt is reaching out to patrons of the school district to bring them up to date on what’s happening in the district.
Stitt will accomplish this with an event he’s calling “Supper with the Superintendent.”
The first supper will be held on Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. at the Fremont Middle School Café.
“These supper meetings will provide an opportunity for all stakeholders to have a time to hear about all the wonderful things happening at FCS, while enjoying a great meal prepared by our café staff,” Stitt said.
Stitt is inviting all parents, students and community members to join him at the supper table.
Tuesday’s “Supper with the Superintendent” is the first of two such events being held during the 2019-2020 school year. The second supper will be held in the spring of 2020.
There is no charge for the dinner.
People are asked to call the superintendent’s office, 495-5005, or email Stitt at bstitt@fcs.k12.in.us for dinner reservations.
The first 100 people to make reservations will be able to attend.
