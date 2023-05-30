From Staff Reports
ANGOLA — The Angola High School class of 2023’s graduation ceremony is set for Thursday at 7 p.m.
Taking place on the school’s football field, doors open for guests beginning at 6 p.m. The 195 seniors chose, “We’re all in this together,” as their class motto and a White Gardenia as their flower.
Angola High School would also like to recognize the class of 2023’s Top Ten:
• Kameron Marple, Valedictorian, daughter of Mark and Nichole Marple, attending the University of Alabama, majoring in chemistry (pre-med track)
• Nicole Rodriguez, Salutatorian, daughter of Nicolas and Abelina Rodriguez, attending Indiana University, majoring in finance
• Madison Dailey, daughter of Brad and Kristie Dailey, attending the University of Saint Francis, majoring in nursing
• Paige Franz, daughter of Bobby and Jacee Franz, attending Bethel University, majoring in exercise science
• Brea Harris, daughter of Brian and Lisa Harris, attending Grace College, majoring in mechanical engineering
• Avery Knox, daughter of Thane and Kylie Knox, attending Saint Mary’s College of Notre Dame, majoring in pre-med or nursing
• Gracie Pelliccia, daughter of Tony and Stacey Pelliccia, attending Purdue University, majoring in business and interior design
• McKenna Powers, daughter of Dick and Jill Powers, attending Saint Mary’s College of Notre Dame, majoring in finance
• Emily Rodriguez, daughter of Nicolas and Abelina Rodriguez, attending the University of Saint Francis, majoring in nursing
• Lucy Smith, daughter of Glen and Anne Smith, attending Ball State University, majoring in history
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.