FORT WAYNE — Trine University’s surgical technology suite at 1818 Carew St., Fort Wayne, was recognized by the Building Contractors Association of Northeast Indiana with one of its Excellence in Construction awards on Sept. 30.
The project, with Michael Kinder & Sons serving as design-builder, was awarded in the Renovation Under $2 million category. Rod Olson, assistant vice president for campus operations at Trine, supervised the project for the university.
“We continue to be grateful to Michael Kinder & Sons for their excellent work and Rod Olson for his leadership in developing this wonderful location to serve as the home for Trine University’s surgical technology program,” said Whitney Bandemer, vice president for health sciences at Trine. “This BCA award is well-deserved recognition for all the effort made to provide the best facilities to educate our health sciences students.”
The 8,900-square-foot suite formerly served as an eye surgery center before opening as the home for Trine’s surgical technology program in the fall of 2019. The space includes two state-of-the-art operating rooms, classrooms, locker rooms, a supply room, a sterile processing department with a large autoclave, a lounge and faculty offices, in addition to the existing atrium.
“The completion of Trine University’s surgical technology project concludes the third College of Health Professions program that Michael Kinder & Sons and Trine have partnered together on to design, construct and accredit on Trine’s Fort Wayne campus. Michael Kinder & Sons is honored to be a part of the university’s continued growth and success in developing best-in-class programs and spaces to educate our future healthcare providers,” said Bill Kinder, Michael Kinder & Sons co-owner and CEO.
Trine University’s Associate of Applied Science in surgical technology program prepares students for a career in the growing field of surgical technology, allowing them to complete a degree in as little as 17 months. The program provides maximum clinical exposure, beginning in the first semester, at multiple sites.
The BCA Excellence in Construction Awards are open to building projects within a 75-mile radius of Fort Wayne. Projects had to be completed during the 2019 calendar year to qualify for the 2020 awards.
A panel of industry professionals representing a cross-section of the construction industry judges the projects based on uniqueness, significance and impact to the community, BCA member involvement and job safety record.
Michael Kinder & Sons, a plan-design-build construction firm, has been family owned and operated since 1892 working across northeast Indiana. To learn more, visit kinderandsons.com
