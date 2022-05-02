ANGOLA — The Steuben County Board of Commissioners provided a favorable response to provide Sheets Family Park with $500,000 that will go toward an endowment on Monday.
The park, being developed on land provided by the Sheets family adjacent the Steuben County YMCA, has a $2.5 million fundraising goal. So far, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital has pledged $1 million toward the project.
Numerous other individuals have made pledges to the park, which will feature an inclusive playground, splash pad and pickleball courts.
“We already do actually have some wonderful local donors,” said Sarah Funkhouser, YMCA of Steuben County CEO.
While the commissioners appeared on board to provide $500,000 to the endowment that would cover future needs of the park, approval would have to also come from the Steuben County Council, the county’s fiscal body.
“I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to be very helpful in that endeavor,” Commissioner Lynne Liechty said.
Wil Howard, president of the Board of Commissioners, said the request for $500,000 would have to be put before the County Council. Based on the comments from Liechty and Commissioner Ken Shelton, it sounded like the measure would pass that board. No official vote was taken Monday. Councilman Dan Caruso, not speaking on behalf of all council members, favored the project.
“Yes, we were very excited to hear they see the impact this project will have on our community,” Funkhouser said.
Howard said he wanted to conduct research on where to draw the money from.
“The project itself, we say there’s a $2.5 million budget for this project with $500,000 of that toward the endowment. Because we know the importance of not just creating this wonderful park and leaving it for the community to deal with in five years, 10 years, you know, we want this to be sustainable. I think that that $500,000 endowment, which we are creating at the Steuben County Community Foundation, we’re working tech building that up. I think that’s a great opportunity for you guys to invest in,” Funkhouser said.
As lead sponsor, Cameron has committed $1 million to support the construction and design of the project.
The project will meet community needs identified in a 2016 survey calling for more recreational infrastructure on the north side of Angola. The new space will be accessible and inviting to all community members, creating a gathering place where everyone can come to learn, grow and relax.
Funkhouser said when the park is complete it will become part of the Angola Parks and Recreation inventory. As such, it will be open to all, free of charge.
The park will be situated on ground that’s east of the main YMCA facility.
Architectural groupsMoake Park JPR lead development efforts. Both Angola Mayor Hickman and the Steuben County Community Foundation have shown early support for the project and its goal to foster the mental, physical and emotional growth of the community.
Should the county come through with a $500,000 donation, the effort still needs $900,000 in additional funding for the project. Donations in any amount are welcome and naming opportunities remain available.
To support the development at Sheets Family Park, visit steubenfoundation.org and click on the donate now button. For more information on the park visit ymcasteuben.org or contact Sarah Funkhouser, YMCA of Steuben County CEO, at sfunkhouser@ymcasteuben.org. All donations will be held in the Steuben County Community Foundation’s “Sheets Family Park” Fund.
The YMCA has been serving the community for over 20 years by offering aquatic, wellness, fitness and sports programming for adults and children. The Y serves more than 4,000 members, including more than 1,000 children from Steuben County and surrounding areas. For more information, call 668-3607 or visit ymcasteuben.org.
