Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by police over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Jacob P. Anderson, 32, of Lane 180 Turkey Lake, Hudson, arrested on C.R. 1000W at C.R. 475S, Hudson, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Nakoma Bentley-Blankenship, 43, of the 5200 block of Griffin Highway, Olivet, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Wyatt N. Boyles, 28, of the 500 block of West Schoolhouse Road, Kendallville, arrested in the 1000 block of West C.R. 475 S, Turkey Lake, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Nathen S. Burdette, 41, of the 00 block of Cole Street, Quincy, Michigan, arrested on S.R. 120 at C.R. 175W, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Taylor J. Drzewiecki, 29, of the 3300 block of Cilantro Cove, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 1900 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Asa D. Fitch-Larivee, 20, of the 4300 block of Cedarlake Court, Alexandria, Virginia, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 144 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
• Darlyn E. Flores Granados, 23, of the 600 block of North Martha Street, arrested at home on a charge felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16.
• Santiago Gomez Jimenez, 23, of the 600 block of North Wayne Street, arrested on Broad Street at Superior Street on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Michelle R. Hamilton, 33, of the 600 block of Regency Court, arrested in the 5300 block of East U.S. 20 on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernaila.
• Jayden M. Inabinet, 17, of the 1700 block of Neabsco Common Place, Woodbridge, Pennsylvania, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 144 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
• Michael R. Palmer, 31, of the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Skyler R. Slone, 33, of the 9900 block of West Meyers Court, arrested at home on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16.
• Max S. Slusser, 23, of the 5700 block of Third Rug, Breman, arrested on Clyde Avenue at U.S. 20 on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Ashley M. Stoner, 37, of the 6200 block of North C.R. 125E, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Philip J. Stump III, 37, of the 2700 block of Stanford Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on charges of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Brian K. Tarlton, 32, of the 1400 block of S.R. 427, Waterloo, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony contempt of court.
• Corey M. Tomlin, 33, of the 500 block of East Maumee Street, arrested in the 5300 block of East U.S. 20 on charges of felony habitual traffic offender and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Thomas M. Washington Jr., 20, of the 13000 block of Polander Loop, Woodbridge, Vermont, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 144 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
• Corey M. Willis, 38, of the 4100 block of Sherlock Drive, Indianapolis, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
