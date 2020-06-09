ANGOLA — The Steuben County Highway Department will be closing part of East C.R. 200N on Monday for culvert work.
Weather permitting, the Highway Department plans to close C.R. 200N between C.R. 300E and C.R. 350E for two days for a culvert replacement over the Hazel Metz drain, said Jennifer Sharkey, Steuben County Highway engineer.
Motorists are asked to avoid this area and travel alternate routes during the work next week.
"Thank you for your patience and understanding,” Sharkey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.