ANGOLA — An Angola woman who was reportedly driving close behind her son in order to shield the fact he was driving without a license plate ended up behind bars Friday night and is facing two counts of dealing methamphetamine, Level 2 and 3 felonies.
At about 9:50 p.m., Judi Jo Proffitt, 45, was following a truck driven by her son when Indiana State Police Trooper Ben Walker noticed the truck was lacking a license plate.
Walker pulled the truck over at a business near the mile 350 interchange of Interstate 69 at C.R. 200W.
During the course of the incident, the second vehicle, driven by Proffitt, parked close by, prompting Walker to inquire about her intentions, which she said was to follow her son closely to conceal the fact his truck was not licensed. When Walker spoke with Proffitt through the open window of her vehicle, he could smell raw marijuana smoke, court documents said.
When asked if she had marijuana in her possession, Proffitt told Walker she had smoked it all, court documents said. Walker ordered Proffitt to hand over her purse for a search, but she wouldn’t, leading the officer to reach in to the vehicle and remove it and place it on a vehicle.
Proffitt was ordered out of her vehicle and she was handcuffed. Walker told her she was not under arrested but was merely being detained. Proffitt said she would probably end up arrested after police went through her purse. Proffitt told walker she had 1.5 grams of meth in her purse, court records said.
After police searched the purse and Proffitt’s vehicle, they found numerous items related to the sale and use of meth, court records said. After the items were processed into evidence at the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post, it was determined that Proffitt had approximately 60 grams of meth in her possession.
In addition to the two felony charges, Proffitt is facing a Class B misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana and Class C misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
If found guilty of the Level 2 felony, Proffitt faces from 10-30 years in prison and for the Level 3 felony the sentence range is 3-16 years. A $10,000 fine could also be imposed.
Proffitt has been held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
The case will be heard in Steuben Superior Court.
