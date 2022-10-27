FREMONT — Fremont High School drama students will be discovering ways to find themselves “on an ultimate road trip across the United States of America” and sharing their findings through their performance of a brand-new play “Finding Corey Taylor” staged at Fremont High School today, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tickets will be available at the entrance, and they are $12 for an adul, and $8 for a student.
“Corey is lost. It’s the day of her high school graduation and her unsigned yearbook confirms what she already suspects … no one knows who Corey Taylor is,” reads an abstract from the play’s synopsis. “And how can she blame them when Corey hardly knows herself?”
This short abstract shows that the main character of the play, as the actress who played Corey Taylor, Camoran Humbert, from Fremont High School, pointed out, is very relatable. Humbert said that while Corey Taylor is different from most of the main characters, she is also easy to understand for a lot of people.
Corey Taylor is awkward, and she is just trying to find herself, “which I am sure everyone else has done before,” said Humbert.
To find herself Corey Taylor, on her best friend’s suggestion, sets on an adventure across the country, where she meets other people named Corey Taylor hoping that meeting them will help her understand who she is.
Each scene takes Taylor to a new part of America — from a rustic home in Possum Trot, Kentucky, through the backstage of a New York cabaret theater, the home of a reclusive author in Lebanon, Kansas, and a bohemian colony in Austin, Texas, to a wide-open ranch in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
“It’s a surprise last minute stop that puts everything in focus for Corey, and she learns that finding herself is a journey, not a destination,” reads the synopsis.
Humbert said that she related to the main character because she used to be more in the background at school too, and she felt awkward and clumsy, and she hoped to get that point across to the audience that “there are people like us out there, and they are part of the world too.”
“I am just hoping that I could get that point across with the whole audience, and I just really love the character,” she said.
Elyse Anzelmo, who plays one of the Taylors that the main character meets on her road trip — a cabaret dancer, said that she loved the people who were involved in drama club at school — and she appreciated the message of friendship the new play bore.
Adam Breen, who played another Corey Taylor that the actual Corey Taylor met on her journey, said that he learned that you did not have to have big roles in a play to have fun.
“Nor everybody gets a big part, but everybody should be able to have fun,” he said.
Fremont Drama Director Betsy Fowler said that she discovered this brand-new play by Tracy Wells by chance, and she read it even before it was published, and that even if the play had already been staged by some school theaters, there are definitely not many of them and none in the area.
“When I ordered the play, it wasn’t actually published,” said Fowler.
She said that Fremont drama students, and there are usually about 15 to 25 of them who participate in the school drama performances, picked up the play easily and related a lot to the characters. The students also did a great job with interpreting the characters this time, said Fowler.
“This’s been a great cast to work with because they understand the characters,” she said.
Fowler also enjoyed that the students took leadership in staging this play and “directed it themselves a little bit,” while Fowler just had to remind them to speak slower to really give the audience a chance to understand what their characters are saying.
Thanks to the Fremont Costume Department all the characters got wonderful costumes for this play, and the stage for each eight of the scenes is artistically decorated, said Fowler. All the proceeds from the performance will go directly back to Fremont Drama Department to finance the following production.
Fowler said she expected 50 to 100 people to show up for each of the performances, while also inviting more people to come, as the number of seats in Fremont High School auditorium is 500. She said that the audience mostly comes to support the kids and her, and that is why people are coming from all over, not only from Fremont.
The play will last for about 1 hour, 15 minutes.
Fowler said that the message of the performance for the students is that they do not have to get it all figured out by high school, while the message of the performance for everyone is that it is okay to be themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.