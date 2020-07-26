Officer shoots suspect who brandished gun
AUBURN — One man has been hospitalized after a police-action shooting during the course of a traffic stop on Auburn’s south side around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
His condition is not known. The names of the wounded man and the officer involved have not been released.
“Indiana State has been called in by the Auburn Police Department to investigate a police-action shooting that occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. this morning at the corner of Phillip and DeKalb Avenue,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. Brian Walker.
“During the course of the traffic stop, at close proximity, the male, the driver of that motorcycle, brandished what appeared to be — and what we now know — a handgun,” he said. “The officer discharged at least one round from his duty weapon.”
As the police officer approached, the man hopped off the motorcycle and pointed the handgun at the officer, the state police spokesman said.
Police said the male motorcycle operator was struck by the gunshot and was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for treatment. A female passenger on the motorcycle and the police officer were not struck and were not injured.
DeKalb County Free Fall Fair canceled
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Fair Association board of directors announced Monday that the 89th DeKalb County Free Fall Fair has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The annual street fair, which was scheduled for Sept. 28 to Oct. 3, is a DeKalb County tradition with its carnival rides, games, food, entertainment and associated events. Nicknamed “The World’s Largest Family Reunion,” the Free Fall Fair typically attracts thousands of people from DeKalb County and surrounding communities.
“The decision has been very difficult — and one we made with a heavy heart. The cancellation not only impacts fair-goers, but also the vendors, community groups and business partners who rely on income from the fair,” said fair board President Eric Rowe.
The fair association is working on an event for Sept. 18-20, where fair-food vendors can showcase their wares, and members of the community have an opportunity to enjoy their favorite foods. Details will be announced soon.
The 4-H livestock shows held during the fair are conducted by the DeKalb County 4-H program. The 4-H Extension Office is in the process of determining how those events will proceed for their members, fair officials said.
Man found floating in lake dies at hospital
HOWE — A 38-year-old Chicago man died Sunday in a Fort Wayne hospital after he was found floating in South Twin Lake Sunday.
Police have not yet released the victim’s name.
According to a report released by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s office, the man was visiting Twin Mills Campground with a group of friends to attend a bachelor party. The group went for a swim, and the victim somehow became separated from the rest of his party.
Once they realized he was missing, his friends started a search and found the unidentified man floating face down in the lake. He was pulled from the water, and several bystanders starting administering CPR. He was transported to Parkview LaGrange Hospital and then flown by helicopter to the Parkview Regional Medical Center, where he later died.
Members of the Howe Fire Department, Shipshewana Police Department, Samaritan Medical Transport, and Parkview LaGrange Hospital medics assisted the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office.
Cable cut disrupts telephone service
KENDALLVILLE — Work crews accidentally cut three bundles of phone cables running under Main Street on Tuesday afternoon, causing a widespread phone outage that could linger days or even weeks.
Kendallville city engineer Scott Derby relayed information after talking with a representative from AT&T about the outage.
On Tuesday afternoon, crews working at the intersection of East William and Main streets in Kendallville hit and severed three “major cables,” while boring for ongoing electrical work in the downtown.
The damage caused a widespread phone service outage, including knocking out phones to Kendallville City Hall and the Kendallville Police Department.
Derby said he was told repairs could take “between two days and three weeks,” as crews have to individually repair 3,700 pairs of cables, lines that were installed between 1959 and 1962.
Dog-breeding facility approved despite protest
LAGRANGE — A large protest by about 40 animal rights activists in front of the LaGrange County office building failed to derail a request by two men for a land-use variance they need to build a new commercial dog-breeding facility outside of LaGrange.
The group, chanting “No more puppy mills,” hoped to convince members of the county’s Board of Zoning Appeals to turn down a request by cousins LaVern and Ezra Whetstone for the variance on a 59-acre site east of 2275 E. C.R. 150N. The pair recently purchased land to build two new houses and a commercial dog-breeding facility. The Whetstones are partners in Outback Canine LLC, breeding and raising French and English bulldogs, as well as Boston Terriers and poodles.
LaVern Whetstone currently operates a facility outside of LaGrange that is licensed by the USDA and the state to hold 75 breeding females. Ezra Whetstone currently lives just outside of Rome City, where he has a facility that is licensed to hold 40 breeding dogs. The pair say they are combining their resources by building two new homes and one breeding facility on land they purchased last year.
Their attorney, Steve Clouse of Albion, said his clients are not puppy mill breeders, but animal welfare proponents.
Clouse described the Whetstones’ plan as a half-million-dollar investment in the community.
Lieutenant governor visits new Ashley plant
ASHLEY — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and other elected officials got to see the “magic” that makes waste-to-fuel producer Brightmark a company that will help reduce global plastic waste.
As part of a swing through Steuben County on Thursday, Crouch, along with Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, Angola Mayor Dick Hickman, and a host of other guests, got a look at Brightmark as it works to fine-tune its operations toward full production, which is expected to occur in early 2021.
“It’s a recycling facility on one end and a refinery on the other with a magic black box in between,” said Jay Schabel, president of Brightmark’s plastics recycling division.
Crouch was pleased to learn that Indiana was easy to work with in siting the plant.
“Brightmark is really about leading Indiana and the country and the world into the future. And as we look at how to make ourselves more sustainable and how to make ourselves more energy efficient and recycle material that doesn’t have to go into the landfill and make a productive product, that is what Brightmark is about,” Crouch said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.