Five people arrested on warrant service
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after their arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Rachel L. Brown, 40, of the 3700 block of Ayers Road, Millbury, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging four counts of felony failure to appear in court.
• Sirena K. Cook, 36, of the 1300 block of Center Street, Auburn, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court and failure to appear in court.
• Tarrence Lee, 27, of the 1100 block of North Mount Street, Indianapolis, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Matthew G. Penland, 37, of the 500 block of West Follett Lane, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Richard A. Wright, 21, of the 9200 block of Blue Pine Drive, Indianapolis, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
