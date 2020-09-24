ANGOLA — The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped Ridenour Acres from opening for another season of family fall fun in rural Angola.
In fact, this year’s edition of the local corn maze plays off the COVID-19 theme, complete with rolls of toilet paper and the state’s official pandemic battle cry.
Farm owner Jake Ridenour said the fun will begin this weekend, starting with a 21 and over event on Friday and the annual Crafts in the Country show on Saturday.
To keep visitors safe, Ridenour said there have been a few changes and additions this year.
“We have social distancing signs in place and hand sanitizer stations set up,” he said. “We have also moved all of the food outside to food trucks in an effort to help keep people separated and lines outside.”
This season’s food trucks will be Pettisville Meats and Fire and Ice Italian Ice, which will also be making the donuts that used to be available at the snack counter.
The only spot where masks will be required to be worn is inside the barns. Elsewhere on the property, they will not be required.
There will still be hay rides and pumpkin sales, just with a few modifications to help with cleaning and social distancing.
Hay rides will load in the side instead of in the rear of the wagons and instead of having each individual pumpkin weighed by a worker, purchasers will roll their wagons over a pallet scale to get the total weight and cost.
“It’s been a wild summer for planning,” said Ridenour.
Just two months ago, he wasn’t sure the farm was going to open for the season. The Pumpkins were in and the corn maze planted, but the season was uncertain.
“I talked to Megan Stoy and she had 20 or so families that were ready to come out,” he said.
They talked about planning, logistics, and he decided the season would go on.
The 2020 corn maze was pandemic inspired and features the state’s #InThisTogether motto and, of course, toilet paper rolls. Just looking at the aerial photo and you’ll see that those toilet paper rolls can be tricky to navigate.
Ridenour said he got permission to use the logo In This Together in the maze before he knew it would also become something strongly pushed by the city of Angola.
This year’s maze also has a “cheater line,” so to speak, so if people don’t want to do the whole maze, once they get to the area where the state of Indiana is cut into it, there’s a quick way out.
“It’s a lot of work out here, but seeing families come out and doing the activities without being on their screens is great,” he said.
Some of the new changes this year also include a live music stage that has acts booked throughout the season.
“I hired Josh Ayres to schedule music and we will have live music each day we’re open,” he said.
Some of the performers include the Tara Renee Band, Mike Dougherty and Jim Weber and Erica Schwartz, to name a few.
The Tara Renee Band will kick off the season during Corn Maze and Cocktails on Friday starting at 6 p.m.
This 21 and over event is $10 per person with tickets available now at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/ridenouracres.
“This is the first time ever there will be an adult’s night out at the maze,” Ridenour said.
Six Autumns will be catering and running the cash bar for the night.
Crafts in the Country runs from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and features more than 40 vendors and crafters. Years past, he said, there have been between 25 and 28 vendors, so this year’s show is much larger.
There is no admission fee required for the vendor show.
Regular admission to the maze for ages 4 and older is $8. The 2020 season runs Saturday to Nov. 1.
More information can be found on Facebook, @RidenourAcres or by visiting ridenouracres.com.
