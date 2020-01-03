PLEASANT LAKE — A house was shot Thursday morning while a rural Pleasant Lake teen was practicing shooting a rifle.
Shortly before 11 a.m. on Thursday, a 911 call was made reporting a weapons offense in rural Pleasant Lake. A Steuben County Sheriff’s deputy investigated the incident and found what appeared to be bullet holes in a house in the 3000 block of South C.R. 109W, said Chief Deputy Mike Meeks. He said the property damage was minor and no one was injured.
A 15-year-old was target practicing with a .22-caliber rifle about a quarter mile west of the house without an adequate backstop, said Meeks.
The shots pierced the house and nearly missed the homeowner standing on the porch, the homeowner told regional media.
“There is no indication that he was intentionally targeting the house,” said Meeks.
The teen was not taken into custody.
“It involved a juvenile and has been submitted by law enforcement to the probation department for review,” said Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser.
While no one was hurt, the potential was there. Even bullets of a smaller caliber like .22 can travel a long distance, said Meeks.
Before target practicing, one must be aware of people or property in the trajectory. Meeks said it is important to have a proper back stop. Just a piece of wood or a barrel will not always stop a bullet.
The most effective backstop for target practice is a mound of earth that can absorb the shot, Meeks said. The backstop must prevent ricochet. This time of year, Meeks noted, even frozen ground could ricochet a bullet back toward the shooter.
For those who do not have adequate amenities for shooting firearms, there are shooting ranges in northeastern Indiana designed specifically for target practicing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.