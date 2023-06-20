ANGOLA — Two distinguished Tri-State University alumni have joined the Trine University Board of Trustees.
Board members voted to add Ken Ehinger, a 1976 business management graduate, and Andy Hein, a 1998 chemical engineering graduate, at their spring meeting.
"It's always gratifying to see alumni who have gone on to outstanding careers offer their expertise to help lead the institution that provided them the foundation to succeed," said Rick L. James, a 1977 Tri-State graduate who chairs the university's Board of Trustees. "Ken and Andy have both demonstrated excellent leadership in the business realm, and we look forward to the insights they will add to Trine University's Board of Trustees."
"Ken and Andy both exemplify the quality of a Trine University education, and we're pleased that they have chosen to use their expertise to help this university continue to grow and to equip future generations of leaders," said John Shannon, Trine University president.
Ken Ehinger
Ehinger, a financial services executive for more than 45 years, is founder and chief executive officer of KRE Strategies LLC, an independent business that assists clients in building business venture, compensation, continuity and successions plans. He also serves Valmark Financial Group as vice president of strategic initiatives.
His past experience includes leadership positions at M Holdings Securities Inc., an affiliate of the M Financial Group, National Life Group and Lincoln Financial Advisors, an affiliate of Lincoln National Corp.
Ken and his wife, Kathy, have a strong familial connection to Trine in addition to Ken being an alumnus. Two of Ken's brothers, Ed and Ron, also graduated from Trine, as did sons Luke and Dan and niece Kylee. Daughter Rachel completed her master's and Dan will later this year. Sister-in-law Sue Ehinger previously served on Trine's Board of Trustees.
The couple has supported the university through the annual fund and donated to its athletic programs since Ken graduated, including providing financial support for the Ehinger Fellows in the Ketner School of Business. Ken also serves on the Ketner School of Business Advisory Board and is a past member of the alumni board.
"Our family has a legacy at Trine University, and I'm proud to carry on that legacy and help guide Trine University to continued growth and excellence," he said.
Andy Hein
Hein is a partner at Crown Point Transactions LLC, with decades of experience in the intellectual property and legal fields.
Prior to forming Crown Point Transactions, he was an attorney in Sidley Austin LLP's patent litigation group and an attorney at Skadden, Arps. Prior to becoming an attorney, he was a patent clerk for the McIntyre, Harbin & King LLP firm.
His career has included work for Fortune 500 companies and some of the largest manufacturers in the medical device and pharmaceutical sectors, involving technology and products worth billions of dollars. He was named one of the top 300 global intellectual property strategists in the world.
Hein has continued to support Trine University financially since graduation and has remained involved with the McKetta Department of Chemical and Bioprocess Engineering. He received Trine University's Distinguished Service Alumni Achievement — Young Alumnus Award in 2013.
"Trine University played a key role in my life and career, and I'm proud to give back and assist the university as it continues to impact the lives of students," he said.
